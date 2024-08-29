LA Galaxy Partners With Herbalife And U.S. Soccer Foundation To Unveil New Mini-Pitch To Inspire Local Youth Through The Power Of Play

MENAFN - 3BL) AEG's LA Galaxy, in partnership with Herbalife and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, unveiled a new mini-pitch at Rio Vista Elementary School in Pico Rivera, CA, on August 19, 2024 that is designed to offer local children a safe and dedicated space to play soccer. The new facility transforms an underutilized spaces into vibrant areas that celebrate the spirit of teamwork, empowerment, and through the excitement of soccer.

The opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the El Rancho Unified School District where LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun and LA Galaxy's head athletic trainer, Cesar Roldan, provided remarks . The ceremony was followed by an exclusive soccer clinic led by LA Galaxy players Jalen Neal, Edwin Cerrillo, and Mauricio Cuevas for more than 50 youth soccer players from Rio Vista Elementary.

“We are thrilled about the installation of the mini-pitch at Rio Vista Elementary School. Growing up in Pico Rivera, I know firsthand how vital spaces like this are for our youth,” said Roldan.“It's more than just a place to play soccer; it's a community hub where kids can come together, dream, and grow. This pitch will help us continue providing access to free soccer and safe places for young people to learn and play the game.”

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, please visit Herbalife .

The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit .

The LA Galaxy is Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team's 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit .