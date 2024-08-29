Top American Book Publishing Company 'True American Publishing' Is Focusing On New Self-Published Authors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

True American Publishing

Spy Story By Best Selling Author Brian Leslie

A Town Called Thereafter - A New By JT WULF

New Book Soccer Born To Play By Ryan Turkmen

Mortaza Tokhy Previous Published Novela - Home 666

True American Publishing is now focusing on self-published authors who are looking to get more sales through interviews and high profile podcasts.

- True American PublishingNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move reflecting the evolving landscape of literature, True American Publishing ( ) is turning its spotlight on the vibrant community of self-published authors, recognizing their unique narratives and creative potential.As part of this initiative, True American Publishing is committed to elevating these voices by offering comprehensive media support designed specifically for self-publishing authors eager to expand their readership. By facilitating opportunities for media interviews and promotional opportunities, True American Publishing aims to not only enhance visibility but also foster meaningful connections between writers and readers.This progressive approach underscores an unwavering belief in the power of storytelling while providing invaluable resources to amplify the impact of self-published works across diverse platforms.Brian Anthony, director of acquisitions and promotions, says, "There are lots of self-publishing platforms out there, but most individuals who self-publish are not aware of how to get media or high-profile podcast interviews."About True American PublishingTrue American Publishing is an American book publisher that focuses on all formats of non-fiction and fiction books with a worldwide book distribution network.Website

Newswire New York

Newswire New York

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.