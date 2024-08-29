Free Access To New Mindpal Products: Recruiters Can Use New Tools That Automate And Accelerate Recruitment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MindPal, an innovative company from San Francisco that provides innovative solutions for recruitment automation, has offered open access to its latest AI tools.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - MindPal 's flagship product - JobMatching - has gained new functionalities. JobMatching simplifies the work of recruiters, allowing them to automatically match the best candidates to the position. In this way, recruiters save time and resources during the tedious recruitment process, explains MindPal CEO, Chris Parjaszewski.JobMatching is very easy to use. All you need to do is copy the job description and connect it to the candidate database. Based on the criteria that are key for the recruiter, the system will suggest the best talents who have the required skills. The recruiter only needs to verify the facts and arrange a meeting with the selected candidates.Thanks to this, the work becomes much easier, saving HR departments time and accelerating recruitment. New features simplify the process of filling a position. The recruiter selects a template to work on with selected settings. JobMatching enables teamwork in recruitment and note-taking. At the end, the team receives not only a transparent ranking of candidates, but also easy access to their contact details.MindPal has decided to unlock access to AI tools for HR. From now on, recruiters can use JobMatching, Resume Generator and an advanced search engine without any fees. If a recruiter wants to use their templates, all they have to do is contact the company.MindPal is a recruitment powerhouse where dream positions meet the best talents. The brand offers the first and most innovative MindPal AI HR assistants. Thanks to AI-powered tools, companies can hire talent several times faster, save money and reduce repetitive work to zero.

