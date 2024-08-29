Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Cooler With All-Terrain Wheels And Sleds To Facilitate Transportation Across Any Terrain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Jerry W. of Dallas, GA is the creator of the Ready Sled, an ice chest or cooler with sleds and wheels attached to the base, allowing users to easily food and beverages across the beach, gravel, grass, and other outdoor terrain. Users can choose when to utilize the sleds or wheels to accommodate convenient across different soft, rough, or uneven terrain. The cooler can be comprised of a rectangular unit with an open interior, a set of wheels, hinges, and foldable sleds. Each sled can be folded on the hinge which moves between a deployed position parallel to the ground and a stored position alongside the cooler.Users can choose between the wheels and sleds for transportation depending on the final destination of the cooler. The sleds are designed to offer convenience, enabling the cooler to be pulled along sand, gravel, etc. with minimal effort required. The interior is insulated and keeps food/beverages cool for an extended period of time. The system, overall, saves considerable time and effort when transporting cold food and refreshments to numerous areas like the beach, campsites, tailgate areas, picnics, and numerous other outdoor areas and social events.Standard ice chests coolers are designed to keep the internal contents cool at all times, effectively preventing food and beverage items from spoiling while outdoors. People often utilize these products at tailgate sites, beaches, campsites, etc. to keep their food and drink at optimal temperatures prior to consumption. Each cooler is equipped with a pair of handles for lifting and transportation; however, it may be extremely difficult to transport the cooler when full, especially for a single person. More convenient solutions are needed that make transporting coolers across sand, dirt, and gravel much easier for a single person.The global cooler market was valued at approximately $1.5-2 billion in 2022, with the segment for coolers featuring all-terrain wheels representing a significant and growing portion of this market. The market for these specialized coolers is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5-7% from 2023 to 2030 and is driven by the rising popularity of outdoor activities. The Ready Sled is a versatile and innovative product that would fit perfectly within this industry, offering manufacturer's a unique combination invention that would significantly enhance their product lines.Jerry was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Ready Sled product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Ready Sled can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

