Fitness World Canada Announces ATP Lab As First Canadian Supplement Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Canada today announced its new partnership with ATP Lab , a Quebec-based natural supplement provider. This partnership marks a significant milestone as ATP Lab becomes Fitness World's first Canadian supplement partner, advancing Fitness World's mission to enhance holistic wellness offerings for its members, providing access to high-quality, Canadian-made products in their gyms.



ATP Lab's premium range of supplements will be available for purchase in all 16 Fitness World clubs across Vancouver starting Thursday, August 22nd. The ATP Labs partnership brings 22 new supplements that support members in their wellness journey both in and outside of the gym with supplements targeting various needs such as sleep, stress, digestion aid, glucose metabolization, and muscle function.

With a shared goal to improve the quality of life for their communities, this Canadian partnership speaks to both companies' commitment to supporting healthier lifestyles and enhancing overall well-being.

“We are excited to see this Canadian partnership come to life,” shares Fitness World President and CEO, Chris Smith. “This expansion of supplement offerings in all of our clubs is another great step forward in our ability to support and empower our members to elevate their health. Members are now able to engage in high-quality exercise, prioritize recovery with in-house equipment, and find high-quality natural supplements to promote overall health all in one central location.”

ATP Lab, producing natural supplements, offers a wide range of products designed to support various aspects of health and performance.

“As a company driven by its mission to provide the highest quality, we are proud to partner with an organization like Fitness World that is committed to creating a space where their community has access to everything they need to prioritize their wellness.” shares Roman Katzman, National Sales Director at ATP Lab .

The following ATP Lab products will be available for purchase in-club:



AdipoSlim: Aids in weight management and fat loss

D3K2 Vitamin: Supports bone health and immune function

Pure Eaa (Raspberry): Provides essential amino acids for muscle recovery and growth

Electrolytes XL Lemonade: Replenishes electrolytes lost during intense workouts, keeping you hydrated and performing at your best

E-Nos (Citrus): Enhances nitric oxide levels, improving blood flow and workout performance

Glutamed: Supports muscle repair and recovery, along with gut health

Greens & Reds Whole Foods - Berries: A delicious and convenient way to get essential nutrients from fruits and vegetables

Synermag: Supports cognitive function and overall brain health, helping you stay sharp, focused, well rested and relaxed.

Omega Pure: Offers high-quality omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for heart health and overall wellness

Supreme Beef Protein (Chocolate and Vanilla): A high-quality protein source for muscle building with bone broth and hydrolysed collagen

Syner-C: Provides vitamin C to support performance and recovery

Total Defense: A comprehensive formula designed to bolster your immune system

Total Radiance Collagen - Peach Mango: Promotes healthy skin, hair, and nails

Synerzinc: A potent zinc supplement to support immune health and overall well-being

Grass Fed Whey (Organic Dark Chocolate and Organic Vanilla): Premium whey protein sourced from grass-fed cows, offering a clean, pure protein option Myoprime Organic Grape: An advanced formulation of creatine with a unique flavor.

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 16 locations across the Lower Mainland. Committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, Fitness World offers inclusive spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, personalized programs, and numerous amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

About ATP Lab:

At ATP Laboratories, your ultimate well-being is at the heart of our concerns. With our goal to improve quality of life, we have put our combined 40 years of experience to work to formulate, produce, and market natural health products that are clean, pure, effective, traceable, third party tested and of the highest quality. We set ourselves apart from most of our competitors by respecting manufacturing standards similar to those applied to the pharmaceutical industry.

