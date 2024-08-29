Empower Emerging Leaders: New Cohort Of 'Launch And Lead For Philanthropy' Workshop Starting September 11Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

January 2024 Workshop

IntuWork is a leading provider of professional development and consulting services to social impact organizations.

- Allecia HarleyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IntuWork Consulting is excited to announce a new cohort of its highly acclaimed "Launch and Lead for Philanthropy " series, designed to equip emerging leaders in the philanthropic sector with essential project management skills and strategic thinking.This comprehensive, four-week program, starting September 11th, 2024, meets in-person in the heart of downtown Chicago's Loop for 2.5-hour sessions. It offers a practical toolkit for mastering project management, empowering participants to plan, execute, and evaluate projects that drive meaningful change."We're thrilled to offer this transformative learning experience to philanthropic professionals," says Allecia Harley, Founder and CEO at IntuWork Consulting.The workshop covers critical areas such as:- Crafting compelling project visions and strategic roadmaps.- Mastering program planning, execution, and evaluation.- Optimizing resources and mitigating risks.- Communicating project success effectively.Participants will engage with renowned texts like "How to Be Great at Your Job," "The Practice of Philanthropy," and "Cross-Functional Influence."Quotes from prior attendees:- "Informative while still being highly interactive. I also appreciate the focus on philanthropy."- "The SMART goal vs PACT goal exercise was insightful"- "I came away with a better understanding of my cohorts and their work."- "The frameworks outlined were useful for my thinking and having a canvas to take notes and think out loud on."With limited seats remaining, interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly here.About IntuWork ConsultingIntuWork is a leading provider of professional development and consulting services, dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential. With a focus on practical skills and actionable strategies, IntuWork Consulting helps clients navigate complex challenges and drive positive change.

