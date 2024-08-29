Global Gel Implants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Gel Implants Size Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Gel Implants Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global gel implants market is projected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2023 to $1.32 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Despite challenges from economic fluctuations and evolving regulatory standards, the market is anticipated to reach $1.64 billion by 2028at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, driven by increasing consumer demand for aesthetic enhancements and the rising prevalence of breast cancer.

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the gel implants market. Breast cancer, which originates in the cells of the breast, often necessitates mastectomy followed by breast reconstruction using implants. The demand for gel implants has risen as they help restore lost breast volume and shape after surgery. For example, in June 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 272,454 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women in the United States in 2021, leading to 42,211 deaths in 2022. This rising incidence of breast cancer is propelling the need for breast reconstruction surgeries, thereby driving the market growth for gel implants market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global gel implants market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the gel implants market, such as Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie company), and Mentor Worldwide LLC (a Johnson & Johnson company), are focusing on developing advanced technologies to enhance patient safety, durability, and outcomes. Innovations in next-generation breast implants include the use of cutting-edge materials for greater durability and a more natural look and feel. For instance, in May 2021, Global Consolidated Aesthetics Limited launched PERLE, a next-generation breast implant featuring BioQ surface technology and emunomic gel for dynamic tissue response, reducing the risk of capsular contracture and providing a natural movement that mimics breast tissue.

Technological Advancements and Market Trends

The gel implants market is witnessing significant trends, including technological advancements, minimally invasive techniques, and the use of 3D printing technology in cosmetic surgeries. Fat grafting and gender affirmation surgeries are also gaining popularity. Companies are increasingly focusing on eco-friendly practices and developing implants that offer better compatibility and fewer complications.

Segments:

.By Product: Silicone Gel Implants, Gummy Bear Implants

.By Application: Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery

.By End User: Specialty Clinics, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the gel implants market in 2023, driven by a high prevalence of breast cancer, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing consumer demand for aesthetic procedures. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Gel Implants Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheGel Implants Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gel implants market size, gel implants market drivers and trends, gel implants market major players, competitors' revenues, gel implants market positioning, and gel implants marketgrowth across geographies gel implants market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aerogel Global Market Report 2024



Gelatin Global Market Report 2024



Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.