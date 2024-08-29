Lubricant Powerhouse Vibra Energia Aims for Top Spot in Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Under Ernesto Pousada's guidance, Vibra Energia embarks on a transformative journey to lead Latin America's lubricants market.



The company plans to triple its lubricant production capacity. This strategy includes investing R$100 million (approximately $18 million) in a new facility, targeting an output of 300 million liters annually by year-end, marking Vibra's 50th anniversary.



This strategic vision goes beyond mere production. It deeply focuses on customer satisfaction and adapts to changing needs, as Pousada disclosed during the Vibra Investor Day held on Thursday.



The initiative "Customers in Our DNA" exemplifies this, aiming to transform service delivery by prioritizing customer experiences.



Additionally, Vibra scales operations with sustainability and corporate responsibility in mind.



The company's sustainability report outlines efforts to enhance energy efficiency, manage environmental impacts, and reduce emissions, affirming its dedication to sustainable practices.







Vibra has also fortified its governance to support these initiatives, ensuring resilience against industry volatility and maintaining transparency.



This strengthens investor confidence and aligns with global ESG standards. Ultimately, Vibra Energia's strategy depicts a company not just expanding, but evolving.



It positions itself as a market leader and a responsible corporate citizen, poised to meet the future demands of the energy sector in Latin America.

Background

A wee ago, Vibra announced its accelerated purchase of an additional 50% stake in Comerc, valued at R$ 3.52 billion ($640 million).



This significant move in Brazil's energy sector aims for completion by early next year, pending regulatory approval. Initially, Vibra acquire half of Comerc in 2021 for R$ 3.25 billion ($590.91 million).



The acquisition promises to yield R$ 1.4 billion ($254.55 million) in synergies over three years, driven by financial cost reductions and operational efficiencies.



Consequently, this strategic initiative cements Vibra's ambition to dominate as a multi-energy platform in Brazil, enhancing its competitive edge.



Furthermore, the deal not only expands Vibra's operational scale but also strengthens its financial position in the market.



Lubricant Powerhouse Vibra Energia Aims for Top Spot in Latin America

MENAFN29082024007421016031ID1108615987