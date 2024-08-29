ISA Prepares For 2024 Automation Summit & Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of

(ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - has announced it will host the 2024 ISA Automation Summit & (ASE)

this fall in Charleston, SC. Known as "the automation event of the year," ASE will bring many globally recognized experts in industrial automation to the area when it takes place 30 September – 3 October, 2024.

Hundreds of automation professionals across a variety of niches are expected to attend ASE to network, share information and further their careers. This three-track, four-day event will be organized around the topics of cybersecurity, digital transformation and career skills. Events and sessions addressing all three tracks will occur simultaneously throughout the conference, ensuring that all attendees have a full slate of activities.

Houston Green, space exploration engineer, The Aerospace Corporation, NASA Johnson Space Center James Clark, vice president of information technology, South Jersey Industries Information Security

These keynotes will highlight advancements in digital transformation and new threats in OT cybersecurity, emphasizing key themes within the conference tracks. Other speakers confirmed to present at the event include automation experts from Robert Bosch GmbH,

Aramco, Chevron, ExxonMobil, GE Transportation and InflexionPoint. The conference portion of ASE will occur 2 October – 3 October 2024.

The ISA Expo, showcasing vendors in industrial automation, process control and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity.



ISA's two most in-demand certification courses, IC32 and IC33. Attendees can learn more and secure their spots

Networking opportunities included in the conference ticket, including the Young Professionals social, a welcome reception and breaks with exhibitors between conference sessions.

The ISA Honors and Awards Gala hosted aboard the USS Yorktown, a retired WWII US Navy aircraft carrier docked in the Charleston Harbor, where top leaders in automation will be honored on 2 October 2024.

Tickets

are required for this formal awards ceremony and dinner.

"The ISA community is comprised of the world's leading voices on industrial automation," said Claire Fallon, ISA executive director. "The ISA Automation Summit & Expo stands apart from other automation events as a venue where attendees can gain practical knowledge in their field. We call it 'the automation event of the year' for a reason."

In-person conference registration for the 2024 Automation Summit & Expo is now open and starts at 600 USD for ISA members or 750 USD for non-members. A post-event recording will also be available for 600 USD. Event sponsors include Honeywell, Armis, Fortinet, Beamex and Control Station, in addition to a wide range of booth sponsors including HighByte, Canary, Interstates, Opto 22, Sealevel, SignalFire Wireless Telemetry, Salvador Technologies, R. Stahl, Inductive Automation, Classic Automation, Rhize Manufacturing Data Hub and TiPS Inc. To register for the event or to learn more about the program and sponsorship opportunities, visit

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at .

