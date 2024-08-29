Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Donor Egg IVF Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Donor Egg IVF Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global donor egg in vitro fertilization services market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $2.66 billion in 2023 to $2.97 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. It will grow to $4.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This growth is driven by a surge in the number of IVF clinics, rising obesity rates, increased alcohol consumption, higher cigarette smoking rates, and growing demand from women with endometriosis.

Rise in Infertility Rates Fuels Market Expansion

The increase in infertility rates is a major driver of the donor egg in vitro fertilization services market. Infertility, defined as the inability to conceive or carry a pregnancy to term after a year of regular, unprotected intercourse, is on the rise due to sexually transmitted infections and inadequate access to modern medical facilities. Donor egg IVF helps infertile women conceive by using eggs from fertile donors. According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, 1 in 6 people globally experienced infertility at least once in their lifetime, with an estimated prevalence rate of 17.5%. This escalating infertility rate is expected to boost market growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global donor egg in vitro fertilization services market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the donor egg in vitro fertilization services market include Raffles Medical Group, United Family Healthcare, Thomson Medical Group, Virtus Health, Genetics & IVF Institute, and many others. These companies are focusing on advanced IVF treatments, including AI-powered solutions to enhance success rates and improve patient outcomes. For instance, in September 2023, AIVF launched EMA, an AI-powered IVF operating system. EMA leverages machine algorithms and data analytics to streamline clinic operations and improve decision-making, achieving 38% greater accuracy in embryo evaluation compared to traditional methods.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the donor egg in vitro fertilization services market include:

Advancements in Cryopreservation: Enhancing the preservation of eggs and embryos.

Advancements in Genetic Screening: Improving the accuracy of genetic assessments.

Surrogacy Legalization: Expanding legal frameworks to support surrogacy.

Advancements in Egg Freezing: Offering better options for women delaying motherhood.

Advancements in Embryo Screening: Enhancing embryo selection processes.

Market Segmentation

The donor egg in vitro fertilization services market is segmented as follows:

By Offering:

oIn Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Drugs

oIn Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Media and Reagents

oIn Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Services

By Procedure:

oFresh Donor Egg

oFrozen Donor Egg

oOther Procedures

By End User:

oClinical Research Institutes

oSurgical Centers

oHospitals

oFertility Clinics

oOther End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the donor egg in vitro fertilization services market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Donor Egg In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Donor Egg In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on donor egg in vitro fertilization services market size, donor egg in vitro fertilization services market drivers and trends, donor egg in vitro fertilization services market major players, competitors' revenues, donor egg in vitro fertilization services market positioning, and donor egg in vitro fertilization services market growth across geographies. The donor egg in vitro fertilization services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Egg Global Market Report 2024



In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.