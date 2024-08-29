Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio-AI Cloud Welcome Offer: 100GB Free Cloud Storage For Jio Users

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai: At the 47th Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a special Diwali for the company's Jio AI-Cloud service. Under this new offer, Jio users will receive up to 100GB of free cloud storage. This initiative is designed to provide a secure for storing and accessing personal content such as photos, videos, and documents.

Ambani highlighted that the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer will commence this Diwali, aiming to deliver a robust and cost-effective solution for cloud data storage and AI services. "We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere. [...] Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data," Ambani stated. He also mentioned that Jio would offer the most competitive rates in the market for additional storage needs.

In addition to the cloud storage announcement, Ambani elaborated on Reliance's artificial intelligence strategy, describing it as a contribution towards establishing India as a global technology leader. He emphasized the company's commitment to making AI technology widely available, not just to a privileged few, but accessible across all types of devices. Ambani reaffirmed Reliance's pledge to ensure that AI services are developed and managed within India, in compliance with local data and privacy regulations.

"These AI models and services will be hosted within India's borders. They will comply fully with Indian data and privacy regulations, ensuring the security and privacy of our citizens are always protected," Ambani assured. He also outlined a vision for "Connected Intelligence," which aims to democratize AI by making it accessible through cloud-based platforms. This approach will enable users to access their data and AI services from any device, via high-speed broadband networks, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

The initial step towards Connected Intelligence involves providing ample and affordable cloud storage with high levels of privacy and security. "With data safely stored in the cloud, AI can deliver intelligent, personalized services over the network," Ambani added.



