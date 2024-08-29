Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Coeur D'alene, Idaho Contemporary Masterpiece At Black Rock's Golf & Lake Club To Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pynewoods Estate, 5468 West Carnelian Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID

13,000sf private and gated estate with guest home on over 6 acres with boast slip and beach access

Seamless indoor-outdoor living with breathtaking panoramic lake views

Designer furnishings and luxury amenities throughout

Lush gardens, water features, and sought-after pickleball court

Pynewoods Estate, designed by renowned architectural designer Eric Hedlund of EH Design, auctioning in cooperation with Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty

- Lea Williams, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A magnificent home in the exclusive Estates section of The Golf and Lake Club at Black Rock in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is set to be auctioned next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Lea Williams of Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for US$24.7 million, the starting bids are expected around US$14 million.

Bidding is scheduled to open on 19 September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' online marketplace and close 25 September (HKT time) during the firm's inaugural live auction at Sotheby's highly-anticipated new Asia flagship, Sotheby's Maison, in Hong Kong. Showcased for the first time ever as part of its signature season, the event is part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' 2024 Sales Series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong.

The upcoming auction presents a rare opportunity to acquire this breathtaking custom estate in one of North Idaho's most sought-after communities. The Pynewoods Estate, designed by Eric Hedlund of EH Design – who serves as the Director of Design for all projects in the Black Rock portfolio – spans over 13,000 square feet across three meticulously landscaped parcels totaling 6.77 acres. The estate includes a single-level main residence, a guest home, and a garden sauna art house, all harmoniously integrated into the natural surroundings. The property offers five bedrooms, sleeping up to 16, and nine bathrooms, with room for an additional guest house that is already designed, and unparalleled elegance and panoramic views of Coeur d'Alene Lake around every corner.

Inside, the estate features a 40-foot great room with motorized nano doors to bring the outdoors in, designer furnishings, radiant white oak floors, and top-tier appliances from Gaggenau, Miele, and SubZero. The architectural design emphasizes a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience, with expansive lake views serving as a breathtaking backdrop. Host outdoor dinner parties for up to 70 guests, or opt for a more intimate family gathering in the indoor dining area, complete with an entertainer's bar. The primary wing of the residence includes two offices, dual ensuite baths, a gym, and a golf cart garage, providing luxurious living in a tranquil setting.

Outdoors, Pynewoods Estate is equally remarkable, featuring a regulation-size pickleball court, reflection pools, waterfalls, metal, zinc, teak and Telluride stone accents, and lush gardens with fruit orchards. The property also offers private lake access via a private 30-foot boat slip at the cabana beach club and a rare and sought-after reserved membership at the prestigious Black Rock Golf and Lake Club.

"This estate is a true masterpiece, offering the pinnacle of luxury living in Coeur d'Alene," said Williams. "With its thoughtfully designed interiors, stunning views, and exclusive amenities, Pynewoods is an extraordinary timeless legacy property. We are excited to collaborate with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions to bring this exceptional estate to auction."

"Our auctions have become a cornerstone in the luxury real estate industry," said Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. "We're honored to present Pynewoods Estate as part of our upcoming live auction at Sotheby's Maison in Hong Kong, where we'll underscore our singular ability to bring together buyers and sellers of exceptional properties."

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, offers an exceptional lifestyle amid stunning natural beauty and upscale amenities. The lakefront town is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, with activities like boating, fishing, and hiking in places such as Tubbs Hill and Canfield Mountain. Golfers will love the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, renowned for its floating green. Dining options range from the elegant Beverly's to the casual Crafted Tap House, and shopping on Sherman Avenue or at Riverstone adds to the town's charm. Nearby, Schweitzer Mountain Resort caters to winter sports lovers with the added benefit of inclusion on the Ikon Pass, while Spokane, just 30 miles away, enhances the area's appeal with its vibrant downtown, including world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment. Spokane International Airport also offers convenient access to domestic and international destinations, making Coeur d'Alene the ideal blend of relaxation and adventure.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

