Hisense Unveils Official Sponsorship Of Real Madrid

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Hisense, the global consumer and home appliances brand, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Real Madrid, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, The big reveal took place at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel, and it was attended by Mr. Leo Hu, the General Manager of Hisense Saudi Arabia, along with major retail partners, press, and representatives.

The three-year remarkable sponsorship covers the entire region, including Spain, Africa and the Middle East, and will give Hisense great exposure to passionate fanbase here is Saudi Arabia as Real Madrid continues to captivate millions with a roster featuring global icons like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham, alongside a rich history of legendary players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Zinedine Zidane, the club continues to solidify its status as a sporting powerhouse.

The partnership will encompass Real Madrid's men's and women's first division teams in all championships, including the UEFA Champions League and the Supercopa de España which will be held in Saudi. Fans in the region will experience deeper connections with the club.

To celebrate the partnership and their shared vision of innovation and excellence, Hisense and Real Madrid will be launching a a limited-edition co-branded 100-inch TV, promising an unparalleled home viewing experience for fans around the globe.

Commitment to Success

Hisense, renowned for its cutting-edge TVs and home appliances, has previously rocked the sponsorship world with its support for the UEFA European Championships and the FIFA World Cup. With this new collaboration, they aim to captivate audiences with the sheer excitement of Real Madrid football.

The groundbreaking 100-inch TV going to deliver unbeatable picture quality and immersive sound, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. Through this dynamic partnership, Hisense and Real Madrid are all set to awe football fans and consumers with top-notch products and services.

Hisense is truly committed to technological innovation and is constantly developing new and exciting products for consumers worldwide. From laser TVs to ULED TVs, they are all about elevating the home viewing experience for football fans – and for everyone else too! Strap in for an electrifying journey with Hisense and Real Madrid!

Tags#Hisense #Real Madrid