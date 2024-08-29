Egyptian Cabinet Media Center tackles cholera rumors

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Cabinet's Media Center has addressed recent concerns regarding the alleged emergence of cholera cases in various governorates across the country. In a statement released via its official Facebook account, the center clarified that it had engaged with the Egyptian Ministry of and Population, which has firmly denied the reports circulating on social media. The Ministry of Health confirmed that there have been no confirmed cases of cholera in any governorate within Egypt. It emphasized that the country operates a comprehensive epidemic surveillance and investigation program designed to detect and monitor potential outbreaks promptly.



Additionally, the Ministry reassured the public that rigorous precautionary measures are in place at airports, ports, and land crossings to prevent the introduction and spread of epidemic diseases. This includes thorough health screenings conducted by the quarantine department for individuals arriving from countries with known cholera outbreaks. The Egyptian Cabinet's Media Center urged media outlets and social media users to adhere to accuracy and objectivity when disseminating information, stressing the importance of verifying facts with relevant authorities to avoid spreading misinformation and causing unnecessary alarm.



