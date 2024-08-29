Israel targets West Bank with recent round of attacks, murders

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israel conducted a series of and ground raids in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of approximately a dozen individuals identified as suspected militants. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that these operations primarily targeted members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, a organization active in both Gaza and the West Bank.



The IDF's "counterterrorism operation" began in the early hours, focusing on the West Bank settlements of Jenin and Tulkarm. In Jenin, three individuals described as “armed terrorists” were killed in an airstrike, while two more were reportedly killed by Israeli ground troops in Tulkarm. Additionally, an unspecified number of individuals were arrested during the operation. The IDF also reported that an airstrike on the Far’a refugee camp, situated about 30 kilometers east of Tulkarm, resulted in the deaths of four more alleged militants. These figures were corroborated by the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank.



The recent escalation follows an attempted suicide bombing in Tel Aviv last week, claimed by both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The bomber died when his device exploded prematurely, causing no further casualties.



While Israel's military campaign against Hamas has largely been confined to Gaza, the West Bank has seen a marked increase in violence and military actions. Since October of the previous year, the IDF has carried out over 60 airstrikes in the West Bank and arrested nearly 5,000 individuals. The Palestinian Authority reports that more than 650 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank during this period. In contrast, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 40,000, according to the enclave’s health ministry. These figures, provided by Palestinian sources, are considered accurate by the United Nations but do not differentiate between civilians and combatants.



Additionally, on Monday, an Israeli drone strike in Tulkarm resulted in the deaths of five people, further intensifying the violence in the region.

