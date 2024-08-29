EU probes Telegram

(MENAFN) The European Commission has initiated an investigation into Telegram's compliance with EU digital regulations, specifically examining whether the messaging platform has provided accurate user statistics, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. This inquiry follows a separate investigation by the French into alleged criminal activities conducted via Telegram, which has recently resulted in the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.



Durov, 39, was detained upon his arrival at a Paris airport on Saturday after flying in from Azerbaijan. He has since been released from custody and transferred to court, where he is awaiting a decision on possible indictment, expected late Wednesday.



Sources familiar with the European Union investigation revealed that the Commission's Joint Research Centre is undertaking a technical assessment to verify Telegram's reported number of users within the European Union. "We have our own methods and calculations to gauge the accuracy of user data," said Thomas Regnier, a spokesperson for the Commission's digital affairs. He added that should the investigation reveal discrepancies in the reported user numbers, the Commission could unilaterally classify Telegram as a “Very Large Platform” based on its findings.



Under the European Union’s newly implemented Digital Services Act (DSA), which took effect earlier this year, platforms with over 45 million monthly users are subject to stringent regulations related to data protection and advertising practices. Telegram has reported having 41 million monthly users in the EU. In response to the investigation, the company has asserted its adherence to European Union laws and content-moderation policies. Telegram dismissed the notion that Durov is responsible for any misuse of the platform, calling such claims "absurd."



The investigation into Telegram's compliance with European Union regulations comes at a time of increased scrutiny on major digital platforms, reflecting broader efforts to enforce transparency and accountability in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

