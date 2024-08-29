Keap Announces Shark Tank Stars Sabri Suby And Robert Herjavec As Keynote Speakers At Let's Grow Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, a leader in CRM and solutions for small businesses, proudly announces an exciting lineup for this year's Let's Grow Summit, including keynote speakers Sabri Suby, entrepreneur and star of Shark Tank Australia, and Robert Herjavec from Shark Tank USA. The summit, which promises to be a pivotal event for small business owners and entrepreneurs, will take place this November at the Sheraton Downtown in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sabri Suby

Sabri Suby, founder of King Kong, Australia's fastest-growing digital marketing agency, will share actionable growth strategies and insights into how leveraging automation tools and AI has propelled his business success. Joining him, Robert Herjavec will bring his extensive entrepreneurial expertise to the stage, making this the first time Keap's Let's Grow Summit features two Shark Tank personalities, highlighting the event's emphasis on cutting-edge business strategies and innovation.

Clate Mask, CEO of Keap, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to have not just one, but two dynamic entrepreneurs from the Shark Tank franchise. Sabri Suby and Robert Herjavec will offer our attendees diverse perspectives on scaling their businesses in today's competitive environment."

In addition to the excitement on the main stage, Keap is pleased to host a special session for partners that will feature Jay Abraham, one of the world's foremost marketing experts. This session will not be part of the Let's Grow Summit but will occur during Keap's upcoming events designed exclusively for partners. Abraham, known as America's #1 Marketing Wizard, will share his decades of expertise in strategic business growth and marketing impact, though this session will not include a Q&A segment.

Clate Mask added, "Bringing Jay Abraham to speak to our partners aligns with our commitment to providing top-tier thought leadership that directly addresses the challenges and growth opportunities within the small business ecosystem. His insights will perfectly complement the broader themes introduced by our Shark Tank headliners."

Event Highlights:



Keynote Speeches: Insights from

Sabri Suby and Robert Herjavec on leveraging innovation and strategic thinking to turbocharge business growth. Partner Day Session: Deep dive into strategic growth and marketing innovations with Jay Abraham.

This series of events underscores Keap's ongoing commitment to equip its users and partners with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

For additional information about the Let's Grow Summit and other upcoming events, and to secure your ticket at the lowest price during Keap's Labor Day Sale, visit keap/letsgrowsummit and use promo code LGSLABORDAY.

About Keap

For over two decades, Keap has been at the forefront of the sales and marketing automation field, helping hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs streamline operations, enhance customer relations, and boost growth. With a mission to simplify success for small business owners, Keap continues to lead with innovation and unwavering support for the entrepreneurial spirit.

