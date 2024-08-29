Three Azerbaijani Paralympians Start Journey At Paris 2024 Paralympics
Today, three Azerbaijani Paralympians are starting their journey
at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games,
Azernews reports.
Konul Suleymanova will be competing in the S2 backstroke event
in paraswimming (100 m). Jahan Musayev is set to participate in
para archery.
In para-taekwondo, Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg will participate in the
qualification round in the K44 category, beginning his first match
from the quarter-finals.
Overall, Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes participating
in 7 different sports at the Games, which will conclude on
September 8.
These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer
Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the
Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992
Winter Paralympics.
A record 235 medal events will be women's events, an increase of
eight over 2020.
