Kamikaze Drones Changing Rules And Costs Of Ukraine War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ukraine has unveiled a new long-range weapon , a mix of drone and missile that Kiev believes will significantly boost its ability to combat Russian military attacks.

Ukrainian promotional material suggested that the“rocket drone”, called Palianytsia, will have a range of 700km, and could bring around 250 Russian military targets within range, opening a new phase of the air war.

Ukraine believes this new drone is a necessity to combat recent Russian advances since its allies still restrict use of long-range weapons to occupied Ukrainian territory rather than in Russia itself. As the new rocket drone is not supplied by Ukraine's allies, it would not have to comply with these restrictions.

Drone technology has been hugely significant throughout the war. And the impact of the Kremlin's ability to use drones to devastating effect has been clear in recent days and has shown Ukraine's need for a new approach.

On August 26, Russia launched 109 Iranian-built Shahed drones alongside 127 missiles aimed at incapacitating Ukraine's power grid . There were strikes in at least 15 Ukrainian regions, causing power cuts and water shortages across the country.

At least five people were killed and 30 injured. A day later Russia launched another wave of drones also aimed at critical infrastructure and civilian targets.

Both Russia and Ukraine are using one-way attack (OWA) drones. Unlike most armed drones, which drop one or more bombs and return to their deployer for further use, a one-way attack drone (also refered to as a kamikaze drone) flies to its target and detonates on or above it, destroying the drone in the process. The long-range models used by both nations usually resemble a small aircraft with a wingspan under 10 metres.