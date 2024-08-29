Soy Protein Ingredients Market To Reach $15.3 Billion By 2030, Driven By Health And Wellness Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soy Protein Ingredients Market

Rising demand for plant-based proteins and expanding applications in food and beverage growth.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soy protein ingredients Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The soy protein ingredients market was valued at $9,594.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $15,303.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The soy protein concentrate segment accounted for more than 50% of the total market share in 2020.

▶️ Request Sample Copy of This Report

The soy protein ingredients market has been experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of soy protein, rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives, and growing applications in various end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

🔰 Several factors contribute to the growth of the soy protein ingredients market:

Health and Wellness Trends: With an increasing focus on health and wellness, consumers are seeking out protein-rich foods as part of a balanced diet. Soy protein is considered a high-quality plant-based protein, rich in essential amino acids, and is known to offer various health benefits, including cholesterol reduction, weight management, and muscle building.

Rising Demand for Plant-Based Proteins: The growing popularity of plant-based diets, driven by concerns about sustainability, animal welfare, and health, has led to a surge in demand for plant-based protein alternatives. Soy protein ingredients, derived from soybeans, are widely used as substitutes for animal-based proteins in various food products, including meat analogs, dairy alternatives, and protein bars.

Expanding Applications in Food and Beverage Industry: Soy protein ingredients find extensive applications in the food and beverage industry, where they are used as emulsifiers, stabilizers, thickeners, and nutritional supplements. They are incorporated into a wide range of products, including beverages, bakery goods, meat substitutes, infant formula, and nutritional supplements, to enhance texture, nutritional value, and functional properties.

Technological Advancements in Processing: Advances in soy protein extraction and processing technologies have led to the development of a wide range of soy protein ingredients with improved functionalities, such as isolates, concentrates, and textured proteins. These innovations have expanded the versatility of soy protein ingredients and increased their adoption in various food and non-food applications.

Growing Market Penetration in Emerging Economies: The soy protein ingredients market is witnessing significant growth in emerging economies, where rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences are driving demand for convenient and nutritious food products. Moreover, increasing investments by key players to expand their presence in these regions are further fueling market growth.

Major players in the soy protein ingredients market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, CHS Inc., Wilmar International Limited, Crown Soya Protein Group, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., and The Scoular Company. These companies are investing in research and development activities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to capitalize on the growing demand for soy protein ingredients globally.

▶️ Get Report Customization

🔰 The key findings of the study on the soy protein ingredients market highlight important trends and projections for different segments:

Dominance of Soy Protein Concentrate Segment: In 2020, the soy protein concentrate segment emerged as the dominant type in the market. This segment is expected to maintain its lead and gain further market share in the coming years. Soy protein concentrate is favored for its high protein content and versatility in various food applications, driving its continued growth and adoption.

Growth Potential in Infant Food Segment: The study anticipates moderate growth in the infant food segment during the forecast period. This segment represents a key application area for soy protein ingredients, particularly soy protein isolate, which is valued for its nutritional benefits and suitability for infant formula and baby food products. As demand for nutritious and plant-based infant food options increases, the segment is expected to expand at a steady pace.

Continued Dominance of North America: North America led the soy protein ingredients market in terms of market share in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Factors such as widespread adoption of soy protein ingredients in the food and beverage industry, consumer preference for plant-based protein sources, and a well-established food processing infrastructure contribute to the region's dominance. Additionally, growing demand for soy protein in sports nutrition and dietary supplements further fuels market growth in North America.

These key findings provide valuable insights for stakeholders in the soy protein ingredients market, guiding strategic decision-making and resource allocation to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving market dynamics.

🔰 Certainly! Let's break down the key findings by types of soy protein, applications, and regions:

📍By Types:

Soy Protein Concentrate Segment Dominance:

- In 2020, the soy protein concentrate segment dominated the market.

- It is expected to continue gaining market share in the coming years.

- Soy protein concentrate is favored for its high protein content and versatility in various food applications.

📍Other Soy Protein Types:

- Other types of soy protein, such as isolates and textured soy protein, also play significant roles in the market.

- Each type offers unique functionalities and is utilized in different food and non-food applications.

- Isolates, for example, are valued for their purity and solubility, making them suitable for nutritional supplements and infant formula.

📍By Application:

📍Infant Food Segment Growth:

- The infant food segment is anticipated to grow with a moderate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

- Soy protein ingredients, particularly isolates, are commonly used in infant formula and baby food products due to their nutritional benefits and suitability.

- As demand for nutritious and plant-based infant food options rises, the segment is expected to expand steadily.

📍Other Application Segments:

- Soy protein ingredients find applications across various sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed.

- The versatility and nutritional value of soy protein make it a popular choice for manufacturers looking to fortify their products with plant-based protein.

▶️ Talk to our Expert

📍By Region:

📍North America's Market Dominance:

- North America led the soy protein ingredients market in terms of market share in 2020.

- This dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

- Factors contributing to North America's leadership include widespread adoption of soy protein ingredients, consumer preference for plant-based protein sources, and a well-established food processing infrastructure.

📍Other Regions:

- While North America dominates the market, regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America also play significant roles.

- These regions have growing populations, increasing health consciousness, and expanding food industries, driving demand for soy protein ingredients.

- Market players may focus on expanding their presence in these regions to capitalize on emerging opportunities and meet evolving consumer preferences.

)))) Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

💡Egg Powder Market :

💡Farro Market :

💡Mushroom Market :

💡Textured Vegetable Protein Market :

💡IOT in Agriculture Market :

📝 About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on Blog:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.