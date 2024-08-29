Emergency: Akali Dal Demands BAN On Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Movie

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many Sikh groups have called for a boycott of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which is set to be released just a few days later. The Shiromani Akali Dal's Delhi chapter has now petitioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to halt the emergency distribution. They accused the of propagating disinformation and having the potential to instigate communal conflict. On Wednesday, the party's Delhi president, Paramjit Singh Sarna, wrote to the censor board, claiming that the film's trailer "depicts erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord".

"Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation," he stated, according to the news agency PTI.



Last week, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht called for an immediate ban on the film, alleging it attempts to "character assassinate" Sikhs by fabricating a narrative against them. Harjinder Singh Dhami, the SGPC chief, gave a news conference in which he requested a FIR against Ranaut and expressed opposition to the film. He stated that there have been several occasions in the past where Sikh sensibilities have been damaged as a result of the community's depiction in films. Seeking a ban on the picture, he labelled the Central Board of picture Certification (CBFC) as 'biassed' and advocated for the inclusion of Sikh members on the censor board.

However, Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, alleged that the video "deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy." He claimed that the movie "disrespects" the community and accused Kangana of "deliberately character assassinating" Sikhs.



“The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut's film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community's martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” he said.

Kangana Ranaut announced Emergency in 2021, but then emphasised that, while it is a political drama, it is not an Indira Gandhi biography. The woman not only plays the lead in the film, but also directs it. In addition to Kangana, Emergency stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade. Shreyas Talpade will represent Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with Anupam Kher portraying Jayaprakash Narayan. Satish Kaushik, the late actor, will also appear as Jagjivan Ram, India's former Deputy Prime Minister.

