Beyond Khatu Shyam Temple: Exploring The Hidden Gems Of Sikar, Rajasthan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sikar district of Rajasthan is known for the Khatu Shyam temple, but there's much more to it. From the state's second-highest peak, Harsh Peak to historical forts and palaces, Sikar is a treasure trove of history and natural beauty.

Sikar district of Rajasthan is known to all for the Khatu Shyam temple, where more than one crore devotees come to visit every year.

Do you know that Sikar has not only Khatu temple but also many other historical places including the second highest mountain peak of the state?

Located about 25 km from Sikar district headquarters, Harsh mountain peak of Sikar is the second highest mountain peak of the state.

The Harsh mountain peak stands at approximately 3,100 feet, and atop it, there is a temple dedicated to God, constructed during various ancient civilizations.

Devgarh Fort is also located near Harsh Mountain. Although presently it has fallen into a dilapidated state, still many tourists go to visit here.

Along with this, the Laxmangarh Fort of Sikar, built in the 19th century, is also a unique example of the engineering of the old times.

Laxmangarh Fort was constructed on the town's only hill. Even today, the fort remains as it was, with several temples built within its premises.

At the same time Rani Mahal is also built in Sikar city. According to mythology, some queen of Nepal used to live here in ancient times.

At present, Rani Mahal is the only place in the district of Sikar where you can find many information and materials related to the royal family of the district.