David Gallagher Steps Down From Next Practices Group

LONDON - David Gallagher has stepped down from Next Practices Group (NPG), 18 months after joining the holding group to help support its international expansion.



Gallagher, formerly international president at Omnicom PR Group and CEO of Ketchum Europe, joined NPG at the start of 2023 as managing partner and global CEO of its purpose, resilience and impact offering.



He told PRovoke that his focus now reverts to his DG Advisory business.



"I'm stepping out of my day-to-day activity with NPG and expanding my former advisory business with new partners to include M&A support and incubation for new ventures - and maybe a few other areas I didn't have the bandwidth to offer on my own," said Gallagher. "I'll act as a strategic advisor to NPG and portfolio companies for as long as it's helpful, and I'll always be grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many inspiring founders and leaders over this past year and a half."



NPG founder and chair Bob Pearson confirmed that Gallagher will retain an advisory role at the group, as it "continues on our path to grow in the UK."



Gallagher spent 26 years with Omnicom, before departing in 2022 to form an agency advisory practice.



NPG was founded in 2020 by former Real Chemistry leader Pearson to bring together independent data science, data security, technology, digital media and marketing communications specialists.



As well as the Bliss Group, NPG's founder members include customer analytics consultancy Brain + Trust Partners, social purpose consultancy ChangeX, data science firm Ringer Sciences, growth marketing media agency RocketSauce Media Labs and digital transformation consultancy Victory.



Earlier this year, NPG made its first investment outside the US , in communications and change management consultancy Williams Nicolson. NPG now numbers more than 275 people across its various brands, which also include

healthcare specialist Fuse Health in Canada, digital marketing shop Matchfire and reputation management firm Next Solutions Group.

