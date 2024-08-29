Bomb Detection Market Size, Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Bomb Detection Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Bomb Detection Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Bomb Detection?



The global bomb detection system market size reached US$ 8.3 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 14.5 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2024-2032.



What are Bomb Detection Market?



Bomb detection is the identification and localization of explosive devices or materials using a range of techniques and technologies. These methods encompass physical searches, X-ray scanners, chemical sensors, and specially trained sniffer dogs that can detect the scent of explosives. It plays a critical role in security measures for public areas, transportation systems, and significant events, aiming to thwart potential threats and safeguard public well-being.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Bomb Detection Market industry?



The bomb detection market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The market for bomb detection is propelled by the escalating global terrorism threat, which has heightened the demand for improved security measures. This market includes a range of technologies like X-ray scanners, trace detectors, and thermal neutron analysis, all aimed at detecting explosive devices. Increased government expenditure on security infrastructure, especially in public spaces and transportation centers, is a key factor driving market growth. Moreover, advancements in detection technologies, such as AI and machine learning, are also contributing to the market's expansion. Hence, all these factors contribute to bomb detection market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:

• Handheld Detectors

• Vehicle-Mounted Detectors

• Robotics-Based Detectors

• Biosensors

• Others



By Technology:

• X-ray Imaging

• Trace Detection

• Thermal Imaging

• Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance (NQR)

• Spectrometry

• Others



By Application:

• Transportation Security

• Defense and Military

• Public Safety

• Critical Infrastructure

• Commercial Facilities

• Others



Segmentation By Region:



North America:

• United States

• Canada



Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• BENELUX

• NORDIC

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina



Middle East & Africa:

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Egypt



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



• Smiths Detection

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• Leidos Holdings, Inc.

• OSI Systems, Inc. (Rapiscan Systems)

• Safran SA

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Nuctech Company Limited

• Chemring Group PLC

• Cobham plc

• Analogic Corporation

• Morpho Detection (Safran Identity & Security)

• Westminster Group PLC

• NABCO Systems, LLC

• Romtech, Inc.

• American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E)



