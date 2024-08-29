Blister Packaging Machine Market Size, Global Trends | Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Blister Packaging Machine Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Blister Packaging Machine Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Blister Packaging Machine Market?



The global blister packaging machine market size reached US$ 910.2 million in 2023. The market to reach US$ 1,631.6 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.



What are Blister Packaging Machine?



A blister packaging machine is a packaging device employed to seal products within blister packs, which are pre-formed plastic containers used for safeguarding small consumer goods. These machines usually comprise a forming station, where the plastic sheet is heated and shaped, and a sealing station, where the product is inserted into the formed blister and sealed with a backing material. Blister packaging machines find widespread use in industries like pharmaceuticals, food, and consumer goods, providing a cost-effective and efficient packaging solution.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Blister Packaging Machine industry?



The blister packaging market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The market for blister packaging machines is growing substantially, driven by increased demand for convenient and tamper-proof packaging solutions in industries like pharmaceuticals, food, and consumer goods. These machines play a vital role in automating packaging processes, enhancing product safety, and boosting efficiency. Factors such as advancements in technology, rising disposable incomes, and greater consumer awareness regarding product safety and hygiene are key drivers of this market growth. Moreover, stringent packaging standards and the quest for innovative packaging solutions are also contributing to the increased demand for blister packaging machines. Hence, all these factors contribute to blister packaging machine market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Type:

• Rotary Blister Packaging Machines

• Thermoforming Blister Packaging Machines

• Cold-Forming Blister Packaging Machines



By Technology:

• Manual Blister Packaging Machines

• Semi-Automatic Blister Packaging Machines

• Automatic Blister Packaging Machines



By End-Use Industry:

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Food and Beverage Industry

• Consumer Goods Industry

• Electronics Industry

• Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry



By Application:

• Pharmaceuticals Packaging

• Food Packaging

• Consumer Goods Packaging

• Electronics Packaging



By Material Type:

• PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Blister Packaging Machines

• PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Blister Packaging Machines

• PP (Polypropylene) Blister Packaging Machines

• Others



Segmentation By Region:



North America:

• United States

• Canada



Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina



Middle East & Africa:

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Egypt



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



• Uhlmann Group

• Marchesini Group S.p.A.

• IMA Group

• Bosch Packaging Technology

• CAM Packaging Solutions

• Romaco Group

• ACG Worldwide

• Gebo Cermex

• Zhejiang Feida Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Starview Packaging Machinery, Inc.

• IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH

• Hualian Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Marden Edwards Ltd.

• CAMA Group



