Dubai Sports Council celebrates the Emirati Women’s Daydub

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) organized a splendid forum for DSC’s female staff at its premises in Dubai Design District, on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day.

The forum was held in the presence of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / all female staff of DSC / several Emirati female influencers / representatives of the companies sponsoring the event.

H.E. Saeed Hareb congratulated all women on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day & stated: “We extend cordial congratulations to H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, the Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and “the Mother of Nation”, who patronizes Emirati women & supports all efforts to empower them in all fields. We also congratulate our mothers, sisters & daughters on this pleasant occasion. This day is an opportunity to take pride in the achievements of the Emirati women in both local & international fields, and it is a mark of honor and appreciation for Emirati women”.

He added: This event conveys messages & goals that boost the country’s strategy, and cope with the current developed stage of the UAE including superiority & development, representing the country’s policy to empower women and make them as a model to be followed. Our women assume leading designations such as ministers, directors & leaders in society & centers of decision making in all fields. The choice of the slogan (We Share for Tomorrow) confirms the fact that Emirati woman is an effective and strategic partner in building the bridges of sustainability through their developmental roles and shaping of the features & the nation’s future. We congratulate all Emirati women, and say to all of them may you stay in happiness & joy, under the patronage of our wise leadership, who provides unlimited support to women and enables them to perform their full role in various tasks and responsibilities to serve the nation and enhance its great gains & prestigious international status”.



The Emirati artist Alia Al-Joker presented a lecture on the art of photography and its importance in our daily life, and what photography represents in terms of inspiration for creating a positive change in society, besides its impact on visual and emotional communication with the place. She referred that photography carries a rich heritage, and presents vital role in documenting and preserving the social and locative memory in the minds. She also affirmed the importance of artistic photography in sports to encourage women attain further achievements.



The Smart Salem Healthcare Center also presented a lecture on the public health and the importance of adhering to healthy practices through exercising of sport & physical activity, and committing to healthy foods that contribute to maintaining fitness and protecting against chronic diseases. Draws were held on valuable prizes for the participants in the forum, and various entertaining activities were also organized. Many companies participated in the forum and showed their health products.



In conclusion of the forum, H.E. Saeed Hareb honored the female lecturers & sponsors of the event, and wished them all to attain remarkable achievements & to participate in further celebrations in this country, where women enjoy deserving status & full support, enabling them to meet their promising ambitions & present eminent role to build prosperous future for the homeland.



DSC gives special consideration to women’s sport. The annual sports agenda comprises several women’s programs, championships & events, which have all contributed to attract huge numbers of women, including female students, female employees & housewives, and presented key role to qualify huge numbers of female athletes so that they become competent enough to support clubs & national teams and attain achievements & titles in various championships.



DSC organizes several women’s championships & events; top of which is “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament”, which is held with participation of more than 1500 female players who compete in 10 sports competitions. Dubai Women’s Triathlon is also one of the eminent sports events allocated for women who need to cross 50 km in three sports; these are: swimming, cycling & running. Participants in Dubai Women’s Triathlon are classified into three categories; these are: super sprint, sprint & Olympic accredited distance. The Council organizes many other women’s activities; among which are: Dubai Women’s Run, Al-Marmoom Women’s Cycling Race and Dubai Women Running Challenge, where women compete in four stages, taking place at the most prominent tourist landmarks of the Emirate.









