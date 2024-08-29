Rape Convict Asaram Bapu Fumes At Escort Following Parole Release After 11 Years (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Asaram Bapu, a self-proclaimed godman who has been serving a life sentence for raping a 16-year-old girl, has been granted a 7-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court. This comes after he has spent exactly 11 years in prison. The parole was granted on medical grounds, allowing him to undergo Ayurvedic at Madhav Bagh Hospital, located on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra.

Asaram Bapu was released from Jodhpur jail and flew to Mumbai on Tuesday. A officer accompanied him during his flight, but Asaram Bapu's reaction to the escort was captured on camera, revealing his visible frustration. This incident has raised concerns about the conditions of his parole and the management of his release.

Since his conviction in 2018, Asaram Bapu has been serving a life sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail. The Rajasthan High Court's decision to grant him parole for medical treatment follows his claim of heart-related issues. As part of the parole conditions, he is restricted from making contact with anyone except his doctor and his assistant. Additionally, he will be under 24-hour police surveillance while receiving treatment in a private room.

The court has stipulated that Asaram Bapu must bear all expenses related to his treatment. He was required to provide a surety of Rs 50,000 as part of the parole agreement.



This parole grant has sparked significant attention, particularly due to the footage of Asaram Bapu's altercation with the police escort, which has heightened scrutiny on his release conditions.