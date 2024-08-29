EU's Borrell Considers Sanctions On Israeli Ministers Over Calls For War Crimes

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Brussels/PNN -



The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, stated that he has initiated the process of consulting EU member states on whether they want to impose sanctions on certain Israeli ministers.

In a press statement on Thursday, Borrell mentioned that some Israeli ministers are sending "messages of hate" against Palestinians and promoting ideas that constitute a call for committing war crimes.

Earlier, on August 12th, Borrell called for sanctions against the extremists Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir in a post on the social media platform "X."

In his post, Borrell said, "While the world is pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, Ben-Gvir is calling for cutting off fuel and aid to civilians."

He added, "As with the statements made by Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich, this amounts to incitement to commit war crimes, and sanctions must be at the top of the EU's agenda."