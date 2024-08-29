Blue Elephant Energy Starts Construction Of Its First BESS In Germany



The Hamburg-based solar and wind operator Blue Elephant GmbH (BEE) began of its first battery storage facility with a capacity of around 12 MW in Germany mid of August 2024, which is scheduled to go into operation in the fourth quarter. With the construction of the storage facility, BEE is contributing to the expansion of flexibility in Germany. The BESS is located in the municipality of Merseburg and is being installed by the German photovoltaic specialist Goldbeck Solar. The project is being financed in cooperation with Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB) and being marketed by the optimiser Entrix from Munich.



"We are honored to collaborate with such a well-known IPP like Blue Elephant Energy (BEE). BEE is spearheading the energy transition, which aligns perfectly with our vision. Collaborating with BEE demonstrates our market-leading position in Germany. Bringing their expertise together with ours promises a fantastic long-term outcome," said Lars Löhle, CCO at Entrix.



“Realising the first battery storage system with our customer BEE is an important contribution to grid congestion and thus a further step towards the expansion of renewable energies,” comments Patrick Pokorny, Head of BESS at Goldbeck Solar.



“Electricity storage systems are an elementary component for the success of the energy transition. In recent months, the expansion of storage in Germany has gained significant momentum. The Blue Elephant Energy project is an example of how storage expansion can be driven forward both technically and economically,” says Matthias Burger, Head of the Southern Region at Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB). With a credit volume of 14 billion, DKB is the largest financier of renewable energies in Germany.



“The start of construction of our first battery storage system represents an important milestone in our company's history”, comments Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer of Blue Elephant Energy GmbH.“With our first battery storage system, we are making an active contribution to further flexibilisation of the electricity grids. Many more projects are to follow.”



About Blue Elephant Energy GmbH:

Blue Elephant Energy GmbH develops, acquires and operates solar parks and wind farms as well as battery storage facilities in nine countries with a focus on Western and Central Europe. Founded in 2016, BEE has built up a renewable energy portfolio of currently 1,642 MWp, a part of which is under construction. BEE's renewable energy assets contribute to a sustainable energy supply: By the end of 2023, BEE has saved 3,016,623 tonnes of CO2 and supplied 2,398,323 households with clean energy. BEE has secured around 4 GWp of additional PV capacity via own development activities and (co-) development agreements.



