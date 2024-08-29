'Letters From PM Modi Before Olympics Boosted Our Morale', Says Equestrian Anush Agarwalla

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) On National Sports Day, Indian equestrian and Olympian Anush Agarwalla shared his inspiring experiences with Prime Narendra Modi. He recalled that every participating in the Paris Olympics, including himself, received a letter from the PM, extending his best wishes and encouraging them to reach out to him directly for any support needed.

He first met PM Modi after winning a medal at the 2018 Asian Games and had a memorable exchange with him. "Athletes received letters from PM Modi months before the Paris Olympics, encouraging us to reach out for any support needed, which boosted our morale," Anush said.

He also remembered the instance when players faced high temperatures in Paris during the Olympics, and the Indian government arranged air conditioners for them. "I even had a scheduling conflict with the bus service in the Olympic Village, and a car was specially provided for me by the Indian Olympic Association," mentioned Anush.

During a pre-Olympic interaction with PM Modi, Anush remembers the unique way the Prime Minister broke down silos among the athletes. The Prime Minister asked questions like, 'Who among you is the youngest? How many of you are first-time Olympians? Who here has experience in 2 or 3 Olympics?' "He wanted the experienced athletes to share their insights with the junior ones. The room was filled with a new enthusiasm," reminisces Anush.

Despite equestrian being less prominent in India compared to other sports, Anush shared that PM Modi showed him the same respect and concern as he did for others.

Anush, who was India's lone rider at the Paris Olympics with his horse Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E in the Dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round.

But it was still a good enough achievement for Indian equestrian, as Agarwalla became the first Indian to compete in dressage at the Summer Olympic Games after achieving the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times to obtain a quota for the country.