Orientation Program For 2024-26 PGDM Batch Commences At ABS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, July 28, 2024 – The Asian Business School (ABS) inaugurated its orientation program for the 2024-26 batch of the Post Diploma in Management (PGDM) with a grand opening function. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Education Group and Chancellor AAFT University emphasized the significance of education and skill development in fostering a better future for the nation.“We all have to work hard to bring this nation to a better position. Every effort counts when you are a developing economy. It all starts with good education and skill development in a wonderful environment to become a good human being. ABS has mastered this,” said Dr. Marwah.



The event featured an inspirational address by Srikant Bolla, Founder of Bollant Industries and Co-Founder of the Samanvay Center for Children. Recognized by Forbes as one of Asia's under-30 leaders, Srikant Bolla is also the first visually impaired student to graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His biopic,“Srikant,” was recently featured on Netflix. Srikant shared his journey, detailing the challenges he faced and how he overcame them with determination and hard work.“Strong determination is the key to success,” he stated, inspiring the new batch with his words.



Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, and Saurabh Munjal, Co-Founder of Archian Foods, also addressed the students, sharing their entrepreneurial experiences and insights. The orientation program was further enriched by speeches from Dr. Lalitya Vir Srivastava, Director of ABS, Saurabh Sharma, and Gurdeep Raina, Directors at the Asian Education Group, who welcomed the students and encouraged them to make the most of their educational journey at ABS.



