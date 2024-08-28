Google Meet Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Take Notes For Me’ Feature. Here's How To Use

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google Meet is getting a Gemini AI-powered feature called 'take notes for me' to take notes right from the call. The new update was first announced by the tech giant in September last and is now rolling out select Google Workspace users from today.



An AI-powered tool called "Take notes for me" takes meeting notes automatically and offers a simple method to share them with other attendees. The meeting owner's Google Drive automatically saves the recorded notes, which are then shared with everyone on the calendar invite list inside the company. Furthermore, those who arrive late may make use of the'summary thus far' function to familiarise themselves with the proceedings of the meeting without interfering with the current conversation.

Google said, "It can be challenging to stay on top of and engaged with meeting discussions while also trying to keep a record of the meeting and subsequent follow-ups," in a blog post explaining the tool. In this situation, "take notes for me" can be useful.

This will enable you to attend meetings with more presence and engagement while still making sure that crucial information is recorded for follow-up and record-keeping. The notes page will provide links to meeting transcripts and recordings if users want to enable these as well."

How can I utilise Google Meet's Take Notes with Me feature?

1. Organise or attend a meeting

2) Select "Take notes with Gemini" in the upper right corner of the screen.

3) All attendees will be made aware that Gemini is taking minutes.

4) After the meeting, go over your notes.

