Student Suicide Rate In India Surpasses Overall Trend. THIS State Reported Most Cases

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Student suicides in India have surged at an alarming rate, surpassing both the population growth rate and overall trends, according to a new report.

The "Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India" report, released on Wednesday during the Annual IC3 and 2024, draws on data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The report reveals that while overall suicide rates have risen by 2 per cent annually, student suicides have increased by 4 per cent each year. This figure may be even higher due to potential underreporting of student suicide cases.

"Over the past two decades, student suicides have escalated at an alarming annual rate of 4 percent, which is double the national average," the IC3 Institute report states, according to a report by Times of India.

In 2022, male students represented 53 per cent of all student suicides. However, while male student suicides decreased by 6 per cent from 2021 to 2022, female student suicides saw a 7 per cent rise.

The report underscores that student suicides have continued to outpace both population growth and overall suicide trends. Over the last decade, the number of student suicides has more than doubled, rising from 6,654 in 2012 to 13,044 in 2022, despite a slight decrease in the population of 0-24-year-olds from 582 million to 581 million.

The IC3 Institute, a volunteer-based organization that supports high schools worldwide with career and college counseling resources, identifies Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh as the states with the highest rates of student suicides, collectively accounting for one-third of the national total. Southern states and union territories contribute 29 per cent of these cases, while Rajasthan, known for its competitive academic environment, ranks 10th.

The report also highlights issues with data accuracy, noting that the actual number of student suicides is likely underreported due to social stigma and the legacy of criminalizing suicide attempts under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code. Although the 2017 Mental Healthcare Act decriminalized suicide attempts for individuals with mental illness, reporting practices are still impacted by these historical factors.

Data discrepancies are further exacerbated by inconsistent reporting practices, especially in rural areas compared to urban regions.

Urgent need to address mental health challenges

Ganesh Kohli, Founder of the IC3 Movement, emphasized the urgent need to address mental health challenges within educational institutions.

"Our educational focus must shift to fostering the competencies of our learners such that it supports their overall well-being, versus pushing them to compete amongst each other," Kohli said.

He stressed the importance of developing a systematic, comprehensive, and robust career and college counseling system within institutions and integrating it into the learning curriculum.

The report also notes a dramatic increase in student suicides over the past decade, with male suicides rising by 50 per cent and female suicides by 61 per cent.

Both genders have experienced an average annual increase of 5 per cent in the last five years. These troubling statistics highlight the critical need for improved counseling infrastructure and a deeper understanding of student needs to prevent further tragedies.