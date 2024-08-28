Indian Army Recovers 6 Chinese Grenades In Poonch Weeks Before J&K Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) (Image for representation purpose only. Credit: Getty Images)

In a significant operation on Wednesday, the Indian recovered six Chinese-made grenades from the Dachhi forest area in the Sheendara sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The discovery, made during an ongoing security sweep, has heightened concerns about potential infiltration and the use of foreign-made arms in the region.

The recovery is part of the Army's continuous efforts to secure the area and prevent any threats, particularly with the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly just weeks away.

The upcoming elections, set to take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, have added urgency to the Army's operations in ensuring peace and security.

This development follows the Army's capture of a Pakistani intruder last week, identified as a guide for the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, also in the Poonch district.

Earlier in April, a registered Over-Ground Worker (OGW), who was a school headmaster by profession, was arrested in the same sector, with a Pakistan-made pistol and two Chinese grenades found in his possession.

As the situation develops, further details about the ongoing operation and the circumstances surrounding the recovery of these grenades are awaited. The Army remains vigilant, focusing on maintaining stability in the region as the election dates draw near.