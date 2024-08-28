Dominion Energy Receives Regulatory Approval To Extend North Anna Power Station Operations For 20 Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nuclear Regulatory Commission extends North Anna's operating license through 2060, ensuring reliable, carbon-free power for decades

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) today approved Dominion Virginia's application to extend North Anna Power Station's operating licenses for an additional 20 years.

The power station operates two nuclear reactors in

Louisa County, Va., and generates enough carbon-free electricity to power 500,000

homes. Dominion Energy's Surry Power Station previously received NRC approval in 2021 to extend its operating license through 2053. Combined,

Surry

and North Anna generate 40 percent of Virginia's electricity and account for about 90 percent of the carbon-free power in

Virginia.

"For more than 50 years, nuclear power has been the most reliable workhorse of our fleet and the largest source of carbon-free power in Virginia," said Eric Carr, Dominion Energy's Chief Nuclear Officer. "North Anna operates around the clock, and generates the reliable, clean energy that powers our customers' homes and businesses every day. With this 20-year extension, our customers can continue counting on North Anna for reliable, carbon-free power for another generation to come."

To ensure North Anna's longevity, Dominion Energy is conducting numerous upgrades at the station, including replacing the reactors' main generators and condensers, refurbishing reactor coolant pumps and converting instrument and control systems from analog to digital. The company is also implementing 80 enhancements to station procedures, such as additional inspections and equipment testing.

The

North Anna

units were originally licensed to operate for 40 years in 1978 and 1980. Their licenses were renewed for an additional 20 years in 2003, following a stringent federal review process. Under its current licenses, North Anna reactors 1 and 2 could have operated through 2038 and 2040, respectively. With the renewed licenses, the units can operate through 2058 and 2060, respectively.



The thorough federal review process ensures that the facilities will continue operating in a safe and reliable manner. Dominion Energy plans to seek recovery of the costs associated with the license extension from the Virginia State Corporation Commission later this year.

The nuclear units at North Anna Power Station are both three-loop Westinghouse pressurized water reactors – capable of providing nearly 2,000 megawatts at peak capacity, or about 17 percent of the electricity delivered to Dominion Energy Virginia customers.

Dominion Energy's affiliated companies also plan to seek NRC approval to extend to 80 years the operating licenses of V.C. Summer Power Station in South Carolina and Millstone Power Station in Connecticut.

