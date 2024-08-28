Mueen Human Resources Company Receives Prestigious Awards From World Business Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mueen Human Resources Company Receives two Prestigious Awards for Excellence from the Singapore-based business magazine, World Business Outlook.

- Omar Al Juraifani, CEO of Mueen Human Resources Company

SINGAPORE, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mueen Human Resources Company , a leading provider of human resources solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been recognized with two esteemed awards by World Business Outlook, a renowned Singapore-based online business magazine. The company has been honoured with the titles of“Best Human Resources Service Provider in Saudi Arabia 2024” and“Best Customer Service Provider in HR Sector Saudi Arabia 2024 .”

These prestigious awards underscore Mueen Human Resources Company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional HR solutions and unparalleled customer service. Over the past six months, the company has made significant strides in its operations, introducing innovative initiatives and achieving remarkable milestones. Mueen's significant investments in technology infrastructure, policy development, and procedures that adhere to these principles demonstrate the company's dedication to excellence and transparency.

Established in 2015, Mueen transcended the boundaries of traditional human resources solutions, rapidly expanding its footprint across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a global presence of more than 45 offices worldwide, Mueen has become a catalyst for positive change, empowering both businesses and individuals.

Mueen's impact extends across various sectors, including Hospitality, Medical, IT, Entertainment, construction, operations, maintenance, retail, FMCG, food and beverage, consulting, tourism, travel and trading. Their diverse workforce, spanning across various countries, ensures tailored solutions for clients all across the globe.

Mueen Human Resources Company has successfully expanded its reach and enhanced its service offerings, solidifying its position as a trusted partner to businesses across various industries. The company has implemented cutting-edge HR technologies to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and deliver greater value to its clients. A particular focus has been on developing tailored HR solutions that address the unique needs of Saudi Arabia's dynamic business landscape.

Mueen has established global alliances with an emphasis on human rights and moral hiring procedures. Mueen's values are deeply rooted in caring, and the company has thoughtfully placed accommodations all around the Kingdom to ensure the safety of employees in case of urgency. Mueen is committed to providing the highest calibre of healthcare via authorized providers and setting up a special employee hotline for prompt resolution of issues. In October 2023, Mueen received the esteemed“Great Place to Work Certification,” reflecting its core values and employee-centric approach.

Mueen's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction has set it apart in the competitive HR landscape. Furthermore, Mueen Human Resources Company has prioritized talent acquisition and development, recognizing the crucial role of human capital in driving organizational success. The company has implemented robust human resources solutions strategies and employee engagement programs to attract, retain, and develop top talent.

The company's dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment has also been instrumental in its success. Mueen Human Resources Company has implemented diversity and inclusion initiatives to create a workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered.

World Business Outlook's recognition of Mueen Human Resources Company is a testament to the company's exceptional performance and its contribution to the HR industry in Saudi Arabia. The company's ability to consistently exceed client expectations, coupled with its innovative approach to HR solutions, has set it apart as a leader in the field.

“We are deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards from World Business Outlook,” said Omar Al Juraifani, CEO of Mueen Human Resources Company.“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to delivering exceptional HR services and driving human capital success for our clients. Our commitment to active listening and seamless customer experiences drives our success. We believe in shaping brighter futures for businesses and individuals alike”.

Shashank M, CEO of World Business Outlook, expressed his congratulations to Mueen Human Resources Company.“Mueen Human Resources Company has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to excellence in the HR industry,” said Shashank M.“Their innovative solutions, exceptional customer service, and dedication to employee well-being have made them a worthy recipient of these awards. Mueen's dedication to transparency, talent management, and ESG issues makes them a standout performer in the HR sector. Their recognition as the best service provider is well-deserved”.

Mueen Human Resources Company is poised for continued growth and success as it strengthens its position as a leading HR solutions provider in Saudi Arabia. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients and contributing to the development of the Kingdom's human capital.

About Mueen Human Resources Company

Mueen Human Resources Company is a leading provider of human resources solutions in Saudi Arabia. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions, the company helps businesses optimize their human capital and achieve their strategic goals. For more information, please visit

.

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a leading online business magazine based in Singapore. The magazine provides in-depth analysis and insights into global business trends, with a focus on recognizing and rewarding outstanding companies across various industries. For more information, please visit .

