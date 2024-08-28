Lyranda, A Breakthrough Cold Sore Treatment, Is Now Available In The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Lyranda Chewable Tablet Box

Lyranda Cold Sore Logo

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linpharma, a global leader in high quality supplement distribution, has announced the launch of a unique and highly effective cold sore treatment, Lyranda, in the United States. Lyranda is a convenient and pleasant-tasting lozenge, eliminating the need for messy creams to apply topically, no need to touch the cold sore, and cutting the healing time compared to other popular remedies.

Already the best-selling cold sore remedy in Germany, where the patented supplement is manufactured, Lyranda, is now available without a prescription in the U.S.

Lyranda, a unique, effective lozenge for cold sores, launches in the U.S., offering fast healing without messy creams.

Lyranda's effectiveness comes from its multi-faceted approach to treating cold sores:



Cold sores are caused by the herpes virus.

Lyranda acts as an antiviral, stopping viral reproduction.

Its ingredients bolster the immune system. Lyranda promotes faster wound healing.

In clinical studies, 61.7% of those with cold sores taking Lyandra were healed and symptom free in 5 days compared to only 10.9% taking other therapies. Lyranda not only reduces the symptoms of cold sores but also reduces their incidence.

Lyranda is a business success story as well as a medical one. Lyranda is driving category growth in Germany since its introduction several years ago, with a 7.5% increase in sales, despite a 4% decline for major competitors like Zovirax Cream during the same period. Total cold sore remedies as a category will reach $1.32 billion in the U.S by 2026.

Lyranda is now available direct to consumers, no prescription necessary, online through Amazon.

Lyranda is manufactured by German pharmaceutical company Weber & Weber GmbH and sold in the U.S. by Linpharma Inc. "We are thrilled to finally bring Lyranda to the U.S. market", says Volker Gallichio, Chief Business & Market Development Officer of Linpharma. "After its success in Germany, we are confident that Lyranda will revolutionize the treatment of cold sores in the United States as well."

To learn more about Lyranda, visit myhealthylips .

About Linpharma

Linpharma is a global leader in distributing high-quality, effective natural supplements. Adhering to the rigorous benchmarks typically reserved for medications, all products sold by Linpharma are manufactured in Germany to meet the highest standards. Linpharma ensures that its supplements surpass the stringent safety and ingredient-purity requirements set by U.S. regulations for domestically manufactured products. Backed by the esteemed Weber & Weber GmbH, a distinguished German pharmaceutical company with over 60 years of expertise in pharmaceuticals, herbal extracts, homeopathic products, and dietary supplements, Linpharma leverages this deep industry knowledge to bring exceptional products to consumers worldwide.

