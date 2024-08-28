Herodevs Announces Never-Ending Support For Spring - Ongoing Security And Compliance After Spring Framework 5.3, 6 End-Of-Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANDY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroDevs announces the launch of Never-Ending Support (NES) for Spring , a drop-in replacement designed to provide continuous security and compliance updates past Spring Framework's upcoming end-of-life date. This initiative addresses the increasing demand for enterprises to maintain security and compliance as the open-source community transitions to newer versions. With two major Spring Framework versions reaching end-of-life in August 2024, businesses face the challenge of migrating within tight deadlines or risk security threats. HeroDevs' flexible support solution meets these needs, ensuring systems remain secure and compliant even if immediate migration isn't feasible.

Security Concerns with Unsupported Spring Versions

With two Spring Frameworks reaching EOL in August, businesses must migrate within deadlines or risk security threats.

With Spring Framework 5.3 and 6's upcoming end-of-life (EOL) in August 2024, organizations relying on older versions of Framework and other Spring Projects and packages are at increased risk of security vulnerabilities. Notably, recent vulnerabilities such as CVE-2024-22259 (Open Redirect attacks), CVE-2021-22118 (Privilege Escalation), and CVE-2023-34055 (Denial of Service attacks) have highlighted the critical need for ongoing support to maintain the integrity of applications still dependent on these legacy versions. These CVEs have been patched for Spring Framework 5.3 before going unsupported.

NES for Spring: A Secure Drop-In Replacement

Never-Ending Support (NES) for Spring offers a secure, compliant drop-in replacement for a range of critical packages in Spring projects, including Spring Framework, Spring Boot, Spring Security, and more. Key benefits of NES for Spring include:



Continuous Security Fixes : Prompt updates are provided for newly discovered security issues, ensuring your applications remain protected.

Compatibility Assurance : Regular compatibility updates keep your applications functioning seamlessly within their existing environments.

SLA Compliance : Support for major compliance frameworks like FedRAMP, PCI, HIPAA, SOC2, and ISO2700, ensuring your applications meet regulatory requirements. Expert Support : NES for Spring is developed and maintained by Spring experts, guaranteeing the same high standard of support the Spring Community has come to expect.

For a complete list of what is included in NES for Spring, contact a support specialist at HeroDevs.



HeroDevs remains committed to supporting the open-source community through financial contributions, sponsorships, and career development for key contributors. By backing essential projects like Vue, Angular, and others under the OpenJS Foundation, HeroDevs helps ensure the long-term sustainability and security of the open web with its Never-Ending Support products.

About HeroDevs

HeroDevs is dedicated to providing innovative software maintenance and support solutions, helping enterprises extend the life of their deprecated open source software securely and efficiently. Through partnerships with major open-source projects and a commitment to the community, HeroDevs ensures that essential technologies remain viable for years to come.

