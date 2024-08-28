Palestinian Pres. Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit After Israeli Aggression On West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 28 (KUNA) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas interrupted his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and returned homeland Wednesday, to follow up on the latest developments after the Israeli aggression on the northern West Bank, said Palestine News Agency (WAFA).

The Israeli forces launched a military operation at dawn today in the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas, which resulted in the martyrdom of nine young men and the injury of some others.

The occupation forces are carrying out a large-scale military operation in the three cities, with the support of aircraft that launched missiles towards the Far'a and Jenin camps.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated in a press release that the occupation forces stormed the society's medical point in Al-Far'a, detained the medical crews, and cut off communication with them. (end)

