Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Malti Marie After Returning From Mumbai; Check Out HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Recently, Priyanka Chopra made headlines with her presence at her brother's engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Alongside sharing glimpses from the joyous celebration, Chopra reunited with her daughter, Malti. On her Instagram, she posted a heartwarming photo of Malti playing on the sofa, while Chopra herself was visible in the mirror, capturing the precious moment. The post garnered significant attention, with fans expressing their affection through heart emojis in the comments.

Promotional Events and Film Launch

In addition to her family time, Priyanka Chopra attended a promotional event in Mumbai for the Marathi film Paani. This event marked the trailer launch of the film, which is being backed by Chopra's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. On her Instagram, Chopra shared a video providing details about the upcoming release of Paani, which is set to hit theaters on October 18. She highlighted that the film is presented by Rajshri Entertainment and Purple Pebble Pictures, in collaboration with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.

About Paani

Directed by Addinath M Kothare, who also stars in the film, Paani has already made waves internationally. It was featured at the New York Film Festival and won the Best Film on Environment/Conservation/Preservation award at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019.

ALSO READ:

Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more

Resurfaced Interview and Public Reaction

Amid the celebrations, an old interview with Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced on social media. Conducted by YouTuber Ranveer Alhabadia, the interview showcases Chopra's humility and grounded personality, despite her massive fame. This throwback has gone viral, reaffirming her genuine nature in the eyes of her fans.