Oil Depot In Rostov Region Of Russia Struck By DIU And ASF - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a joint operation of the DIU and the Armed Special Forces, Ukrainian-made strike UAVs hit the Atlas oil depot of the State Reserve Agency in the Kamensk-Shakhtynsky settlement of Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to the source, the damaged facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and is directly involved in supplying the Russian forces.

According to eyewitnesses, a fir is currently burning in the tanks of the oil depot.

Detailed results of the transaction are currently being finalized.

As a reminder, Atlas Plant, a division of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District, specializes in supplying petroleum products to the Russian Armed Forces.

Anotherdepot on fire in Russia's Rostov region after drone strikes

According to Russian media reports, in August 2020, the plant hosted joint exercises of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Reserve as part of the Caucasus 2020 exercise. The demonstration exercises involved three methods of supplying petroleum products for the army: by road, rail and pipeline.

The first photo is illustrative