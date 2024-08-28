Aramex awarded GDP certification for setting new benchmarks in medical distribution and supply chain

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE – 27, August 2024: Aramex, a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers, has been awarded the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for Quality and Freight in the UAE, further consolidating its position as a trusted partner in the region's healthcare supply chain.



The attainment of GDP certification, which is a set of standards and guidelines to ensure quality, safety, and efficiency in the pharmaceutical supply chain, underscores the capability of Aramex's Healthcare division to ensure the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products throughout its supply chain. It is particularly crucial in the healthcare industry, where the quality and integrity of products directly affect the well-being and safety of patients.



The certification is also in line with Aramex's strategic focus to offer agile and flexible solutions that help the ever-evolving healthcare industry deal more efficiently with a vast and complex global supply chain and enable peak optimization while fulfilling stringent requirements.



Commenting on the achievement, Suzandi Viljoen - Global Segment Manager for Aramex Healthcare said: "We are delighted to receive GDP certification for Quality and Freight, which reflects our relentless dedication to maintaining the highest standards in healthcare logistics. At Aramex, we are proud of the work we do to support the pharmaceutical needs of the UAE and beyond and improve people's health. We will continue to invest in improving the quality and efficiency of our services and take great care in ensuring the safety of all products being transported with our services, thereby contributing to the region's journey to become a global healthcare hub."



Among the several innovative pathways offered by Aramex's Healthcare division are packaging solutions such as single or multi-use validated packaging and IATA-compliant 3-layer packaging, allowing active control over temperature solutions for healthcare products and even clinical trials. Aramex Healthcare's dynamic tracking and real-time shipment visibility allow for unparalleled risk management, while the company also provides direct-to-patient deliveries, ensuring a foolproof, customizable, quick, and efficient supply chain..



Commenting on the occasion, Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex, said: “Receiving the latest Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification is a proud moment for Aramex as our healthcare supply chain business continues to scale new heights. As a global benchmark of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical sector, this certification is not only a testament to Aramex’s capability in world-class handling and distribution of such consignments, but also reflects the quality of our human capital and their technical proficiency at every step of this sensitive process. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without their dedication and hard work, and we are committed to delivering a lot more of such state-of-the-art solutions for esteemed clients across our strategic verticals in the months and years ahead.”



The recent certification also aligns with Aramex's efforts to strategically expand into healthcare, underscoring the company's commitment to business diversification and meeting the evolving needs of its customers in this essential industry. Towards this, Aramex has developed a strategic commitment to servicing the storage and handling requirements of pharmaceutical products and is creating several Good Distribution Practice (GDP) compliant sites over the coming years, in addition to introducing a fleet of temperature-controlled vehicles, ensuring integrity and safety throughout the supply chain.







