Practitest Named A Sample Vendor In Two 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycletm Reports For Banking Product And Service Innovation And Software Engineering

PractiTest, a leading innovator in test management solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the area of Behavior-Driven Development (BDD) within Gartner's Hype Cycle for Products and Services Innovation, 2024 and Hype Cycle for Software Engineering, 2024. We believe this acknowledgment underscores PractiTest's significant impact on advancing software quality through cutting-edge testing methodologies.

Empowering Institutions with BDD

In today's fast-paced financial sector, the need for superior customer experiences and rapid product delivery is critical. Gartner highlights that "Product innovations are shaping the banking competitive landscape, influencing customer demand and impacting the bottom line of banks." PractiTest's BDD capabilities empower financial institutions to enhance collaboration and align products with customer behaviors, ensuring compliance and market relevance.

Driving Success in Software Engineering

Gartner research mentions, "Software engineering is vital for digital business success, and Gartner emphasizes its complexity and rapid evolution"

PractiTest's BDD support bridges the gap between business objectives and technical execution, fostering collaboration across stakeholders and improving traceability and coverage.

CEO's Viewpoint

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner in these Hype Cycle reports. We are dedicated to empowering teams with the tools they need to collaborate more effectively and deliver high-quality software products," said Yaniv Iny, CEO of PractiTest. "Our commitment to innovation in test management ensures that our customers can confidently navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape."

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform empowering organizations to streamline and optimize their software testing. Practitest centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams, and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization. With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

For more information, visit PractiTest's website .

