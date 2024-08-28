Swiss club Young Boys defeats Galatasaray 1-0 to secure position in Champions League

(MENAFN) In a surprising upset on Tuesday, Swiss club Young Boys defeated Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul to secure their place in the group stage of the 2024-25 Champions League. The match was decided by a late goal from Young Boys' French forward Alan Virginius, who scored in the 87th minute during a swift counterattack, ensuring a 4-2 aggregate victory for his team.



Throughout the match at RAMS Park, Young Boys maintained a disciplined and composed approach, frustrating the home side, Galatasaray, in front of their fans. Despite Galatasaray's efforts to equalize and overturn the tie, Virginius' decisive strike ended their Champions League aspirations. Adding to Galatasaray's woes, Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera received a red card for tripping Virginius during the goal celebration, reducing the Turkish side to 10 men.



As a result of this defeat, Galatasaray will compete in the UEFA Europa League for this season. Meanwhile, Young Boys have joined Austria's Salzburg and Czech Republic's Sparta Prague in the Champions League group stage. Salzburg, who drew 1-1 with Dynamo Kyiv, progressed with a 3-1 aggregate score, while Sparta Prague overcame Swedish side Malmo 2-0, advancing with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

