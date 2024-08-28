(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) TRST01 Signs Landmark Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Rubber Board of India for Centralised Compliance Solution for EUDR TRST01 is the first company to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with a entity for a one-stop compliance solution, paving the future for public-private partnerships to set standards for traceability and transparency in sustainability impacts.



SINGAPORE, Aug 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TRST01, a sustainable tech company that helps businesses meet global sustainability rules while making their supply chains more transparent, trustworthy, and ethical, announces a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the Rubber Board of India to develop and implement a centralised compliance solution for the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Through this strategic partnership, TRST01 becomes the first private entity in the world to enter into an MoU with a public entity for a one-stop compliance solution, setting a new standard in public-private partnerships.

The MoU underscores the trust and confidence that the Rubber Board of India has in TRST01 as a key player in the sustainable technology space. While other entites have entered into contract-based agreements, this MoU represents a deeper, more integrated collaboration that is poised to revolutionise compliance processes for the Indian rubber industry.

TRST01 and the Rubber Board of India will collaborate on geo-mapping rubber-growing land plots to ensure deforestation-free sourcing and responsible practices. This partnership will also develop a Centralized Database to enhance traceability, risk assessment, and compliance with European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDR) in the rubber industry, with TRST01 as the technology partner. Ultimately, the MoU will help strengthen India's regulatory framework and position India as a global leader in sustainable rubber production.

Speaking on the strategic agreement with TRST01, Mr. M. Vasanthagesan IRS, CEO and Executive Director of The Rubber Board, said, "This collaboration with TRST01 is a testament to our dedication to supporting the rubber sector. The initiatives outlined in this MoU will facilitate the exporters to comply with EUDR and make Indian rubber growers

globally competitive and get wider opportunities for their produce."

"This joint venture is a testament to our commitment to driving sustainability and compliance in the rubber industry," remarked Prabir Mishra, CEO and founder of TRST01. "It is a great honour to partner with the Rubber Board of India as this initiative can serve as a model for other industries and regions.

For TRST01, the MoU will demonstrate how public-private partnerships can drive innovation in sustainability. The collaboration represents a shared vision for a sustainable future. It will significantly benefit Indian rubber producers, highlighting how TRST01 can help producers achieve global compliance standards in sustainability.

About TRST01

TRST01 provides cutting-edge technology solutions that ensure supply chain traceability, accurate ESG reporting, digital measurement of sustainability impacts, and the secure management of carbon credits. TRST01 stands out for its simplicity, adaptability, and focus on creating tangible impacts on sustainability, making it accessible and effective for many users, from smallholder farmers to multinational corporations. It is also at the forefront of the regenerative finance movement, creating financial tools that promote practices that restore rather than deplete the earth's resources.

TRST01's approach fundamentally transforms how businesses view sustainability by creating a direct and tangible impact on People, Planet, and Profitability. Our innovations are not just about compliance; they make a sustainable ecosystem where every participant benefits. Visit trst01 to learn more.

About Rubber Board India

The Rubber Board of India, headquartered in Kottayam, Kerala, is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Established in 1947, it plays a pivotal role in the development of the rubber industry in India. The Board's responsibilities encompass research, development, and extension activities related to natural rubber cultivation, production, and processing. It also regulates the marketing of rubber and ensures fair prices for both growers and consumers. Through its various initiatives, the Rubber Board strives to enhance the productivity and sustainability of the rubber industry in India, thereby contributing to the economic growth of the country.

