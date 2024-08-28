LEVI’S® ELEVATES ITS PRESENCE IN MUMBAI WITH NEWLY UPGRADED ICON STORES

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Mumbai, August 27, 2024 – Levi’s®, leading denim lifestyle apparel brand, today unveiled two newly revamped ICON stores in Mumbai – one along the bustling Linking Road, and the other within Infiniti Mall in Malad. With this move, fans of Levi’s® can expect an elevated shopping experience, with a wider range of products, located in destinations where they shop. This comes as the brand continues its direct-to-consumer focus and growth momentum in key international markets.



The redesigned Levi’s® ICON store on Linking Road spans 6,000 square feet and features larger trial rooms, lounge areas, and a broader selection of men’s and women’s apparel, including the classic 501® and Trucker Jacket. The store showcases trend-focused items such as flare and straight fits for women, advanced stretch denim for men, and versatile tops. This expanded space enhances the display of Levi’s® products, making it easier for customers to find and explore their favorite styles.



The revamped ICON store in Malad is situated in the sprawling Infiniti Mall, one of Mumbai's key retail shopping destinations. The new store boasts 6,334 square feet, offering an elevated consumer experience with enhanced visibility, and a wider assortment of products. The new store features a dedicated space for the premium Redloop range, a customer lounge area, a customizable tailor shop, and dedicated sections for Chinos, Cargos, Joggers, and trendy fits, catering to the diverse needs of Levi's® customers.



Hiren Gor, General Manager, South Asia at Levi Strauss & Co, commented, “The reopening of our flagship store on Linking Road and the upgraded store at Infinity Mall Malad are significant milestones in Levi’s® expansion across Mumbai. Linking Road, a bustling shopping destination, and Infinity Mall, a major retail hub, offer us prime opportunities to engage with a diverse range of shoppers in the fashion capital of India. These enhancements reflect our strategy of deepening our connection with customers and showcasing our latest fits and personalized services. We are committed to celebrating individuality and style through an enriched retail experience in these key locations in the country.”



A standout feature of the stores is the Kinetic & Moving Indigo Ombre, a visual display highlighting the brand’s modern store concept. The Indigo ceilings, walls, and ombre pillars contribute to a contemporary aesthetic that reflects Levi’s® iconic style. Both stores in Linking Road and Malad will offer Levi's® Tailorshop services, providing denim fans with access to a variety of customization and personalization options. From alterations and restoration services to the option of embellishing and enhancing one’s favorite pair of Levi’s® with embroidery, patchworks, pins, and more, customers are invited to explore a world of customization possibilities.







MENAFN28082024005100011610ID1108609185