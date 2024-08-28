Mohamed Al Hashemi: Emirati Women's Day Is A National Occasion To Celebrate The Achievements Of Women Across Various Fields And Sectors

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohamed Al Hashemi, the CEO of Union Coop, emphasized that the celebration of 'Emirati Women's Day' on August 28th represents a national occasion to highlight the achievements of Emirati women in various fields and sectors. This is done under the care and supervision of the country's wise leadership, which has placed its trust in Emirati women, enabling them to achieve success and occupy leadership positions.

He confirmed that Union Coop always ensures that women have leadership roles within the organization, as it believes in the capabilities of Emirati women and their role in achieving the desired ambitions. He pointed out that women are not just half of society but also key partners in its development and prosperity, working alongside men in various sectors while respecting the social and cultural uniqueness of Emirati society.

He added that the UAE has become a global model in protecting women's rights, thanks to its supportive environment. Emirati women have become a focus of global attention and a true source of inspiration for women in all countries, thanks to their achievements and positive contributions at both the local and global levels. This has made them essential contributors and partners in driving the comprehensive development of families and society within the country.