عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KPC: Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up 58 Cents To USD 80.46

KPC: Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up 58 Cents To USD 80.46


8/28/2024 3:05:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went up by 58 cents to USD 80.46 per barrel (pb) Tuesday, compared with USD 79.88 the previous day, said Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

Globally, brent crude oil went down by USD 1.88 to USD 79.55, and West Texas crude declined by USD 1.89 to USD 75.53. (end) km




MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108609079


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search