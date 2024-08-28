Swiatek Survives US Open Wobble Osaka Wins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Iga Swiatek began her bid to capture a second US Open title with an uneven straight-sets win over lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova yesterday.

World number one and 2022 champion Swiatek saw off 104th-ranked Rakhimova of Russia 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to extend her season-leading record to 54 match wins.

However, it was an unconvincing display by the Pole who committed 41 unforced errors and had to fight off three set points in the second set before she steadied the ship.

“I try to adapt to the court and feel how it is,” said French Open champion Swiatek after her win on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I'll take it day by day to get more rhythm. It's the biggest stadium we have and you feel it's a huge deal.”



Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

Tearful Osaka triumphs in US Open return

Also yesterday, two-time champion Naomi Osaka made a triumphant, tearful return to the US Open, beating 10th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 a year after wondering if she would be back.

Japan's Osaka missed last year's US Open after giving birth to her daughter Shai, and the former world number one is still trying to kick her return to the sport into top gear.

But she was dialed in against 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko, firing 19 winners to wrap up the victory in just 63 minutes.

Osaka took the court with a nod to New York fashion in a bouncy tulle skirt and bow-bedecked jacket -- shedding both to play in a ruffly green dress.

The playfull outfit belied the emotions she was feeling.

“I was trying not to cry when I was walking out,” Osaka said, tearing up during her post-match on-court interview.

“Last year I was watching Coco (Gauff) play and I so badly wanted to step on these courts again,” she said.“I didn't know if I could ... just to win this match and just to be in this atmosphere means so much to me.”

Osaka has made two quarter-finals at tour events in 2024 but has yet to progress beyond the second round at the majors.

Ostapenko was a tough first-round draw for Osaka, who is now ranked 88th and received a wildcard into the tournament.

“It was stressful,” Osaka said of the early going.“She was hitting some really good shots. I just told myself keep going and keep fighting for every point.”

Djokovic eases into

second round

On the opening day, Novak Djokovic began his campaign to win a record 25th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Radu Albot.

The four-time champion, playing for the first time since claiming Olympic gold two weeks ago, defeated the Moldovan qualifier 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium for his 40th career night match at the tournament with two gold bags slung over his shoulder in a nod to his recent Olympic success in Paris.

The 37-year-old, who has lost his Australian and French Open titles this year, was barely troubled by 138th-ranked Albot who has never defeated a top 10 player. His straightforward victory was also a record 78th on the sport's biggest court.

“The night sessions here are the best in the world and since the roof was added, it's got even louder,” said Djokovic after his win.

“There's an incredible energy and with the new rule this year that the crowd can move around, there are lot of things happening.”

Second seed Djokovic broke for a 3-2 lead in the opener and was a break to the good in the third game of the second.

Albot rallied to level but the Serb superstar raced away with the next four games to open a two sets lead.

Djokovic broke again for a 4-3 lead in the third and wrapped up victory shortly before midnight. - AFP