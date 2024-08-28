(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28th August 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 27th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,182 Lowest price per share (pence): 700.00 Highest price per share (pence): 705.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 702.3057

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 702.3057 2,182 700.00 705.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 27 August 2024 09:00:14 48 705.00 XLON 00294843747TRLO1 27 August 2024 09:24:35 74 705.00 XLON 00294866830TRLO1 27 August 2024 09:24:35 43 705.00 XLON 00294866831TRLO1 27 August 2024 09:51:58 74 703.00 XLON 00294901115TRLO1 27 August 2024 09:51:58 38 703.00 XLON 00294901116TRLO1 27 August 2024 10:02:13 9 703.00 XLON 00294910343TRLO1 27 August 2024 10:02:13 64 703.00 XLON 00294910344TRLO1 27 August 2024 10:21:35 4 703.00 XLON 00294930337TRLO1 27 August 2024 10:37:18 1 703.00 XLON 00294951790TRLO1 27 August 2024 10:41:16 5 703.00 XLON 00294955935TRLO1 27 August 2024 10:46:36 67 703.00 XLON 00294963247TRLO1 27 August 2024 11:02:53 66 703.00 XLON 00294978511TRLO1 27 August 2024 11:02:53 8 703.00 XLON 00294978512TRLO1 27 August 2024 12:22:25 112 702.00 XLON 00294980724TRLO1 27 August 2024 12:22:25 219 703.00 XLON 00294980725TRLO1 27 August 2024 12:22:31 113 701.00 XLON 00294980731TRLO1 27 August 2024 13:34:10 116 700.00 XLON 00294982468TRLO1 27 August 2024 14:06:30 17 700.00 XLON 00294983556TRLO1 27 August 2024 14:34:45 96 700.00 XLON 00294984997TRLO1 27 August 2024 14:34:45 17 700.00 XLON 00294984998TRLO1 27 August 2024 14:54:55 11 702.00 XLON 00294986113TRLO1 27 August 2024 14:55:55 68 702.00 XLON 00294986164TRLO1 27 August 2024 14:55:55 80 702.00 XLON 00294986165TRLO1 27 August 2024 15:19:36 22 701.00 XLON 00294987591TRLO1 27 August 2024 15:19:36 93 701.00 XLON 00294987592TRLO1 27 August 2024 16:06:15 40 702.00 XLON 00294989779TRLO1 27 August 2024 16:20:54 107 704.00 XLON 00294990547TRLO1 27 August 2024 16:20:54 118 704.00 XLON 00294990548TRLO1 27 August 2024 16:20:54 113 704.00 XLON 00294990549TRLO1 27 August 2024 16:21:25 218 701.00 XLON 00294990577TRLO1 27 August 2024 16:21:31 23 701.00 XLON 00294990578TRLO1 27 August 2024 16:21:31 2 701.00 XLON 00294990579TRLO1 27 August 2024 16:21:31 96 701.00 XLON 00294990580TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970